Driver hits pedestrian, takes off on highway in the middle of unrelated SAPD investigation

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its officers were already on the scene of one accident when a second took place right in front of them.

The second accident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the downtown intersection of Austin Street and Ninth Street.

SAPD officers were investigating an unrelated minor accident when they said a driver in a red truck drove through the scene and struck a pedestrian. SAPD said the officers tried to find the red truck but lost it after it went onto the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

If they are caught, authorities said the driver would face multiple charges.