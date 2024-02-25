71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Motorcyclist struck, killed along Interstate 10, SAPD says

Police says there is no criminal element to the incident

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: SAPD, East Side
An SAPD patrol vehicle. (Joshua Saunders, KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a motorcyclist was stalled out along Interstate 10 when they were struck by a vehicle and later died.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the 6200 block of Interstate 10 located near Foster Road.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said the motorcyclist was rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The identity of the motorcyclist is not yet known. While the investigation remains open, investigators said they are not pursuing any criminal charges against the driver of the vehicle.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.