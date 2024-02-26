AMBER Alert issued for two missing children in Wilmer, Texas

(Copyright 2024 by the Wilmer Police Department - All rights reserved.)

Officials say Jazlyn Mendez and Jionny Mendez were last seen around 9:00 a.m. on Monday, in the 5900 block of S IH-45 in Wilmer, Texas.

WILMER, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two missing children abducted by a 26-year-old woman, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Jazlyn, 9, is 4 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Jionny, 5, is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, officials said.

The suspect, Jaquelyn Hernandez, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 193 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to officials.

Police believe Hernadez is driving a grey 2013 Dodge Challenger with license plate TGF1548.

Officials have reason to believe that Jazlyn and Jionny are in immediate danger. If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Wilmer Police Department at 972-441-6565.