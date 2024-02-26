Grand champion steers bring in $140,000 at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo auction

(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Georgia Pauline Tusa of Falls County 4H in Regan scored a $140,000 check for the grand champion market steer at the 2024 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Livestock Exposition has announced the Grand Champion and Reserve Champion steers at this year’s San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo auction.

Bricelyn Patschke of Idalou FFA in Lubbock was awarded with a $82,500 check for the reserve grand champion market steer.

The money raised at the auction will provide money for youth scholarships.

The final amount of scholarship money raised at this year’s rodeo will be announced at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo annual meeting in May.