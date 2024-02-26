Man arrested with illegal weapons, THC during traffic stop, deputies say

Deputies said Jason Jay Villarreal, 46, of San Antonio was found with 21 grams of THC, a 9-millimeter fully automatic handgun, and eight other firearms during a search of his vehicle.

KERR COUNTY, Texas – A traffic stop led to the seizure of multiple firearms, THC, and the arrest of a 46-year-old man, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrest happened around 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 21, on Interstate 10 towards the West Side of Kerr County.

Recommended Videos Deputies said Jason Jay Villarreal, 46, of San Antonio was found with 21 grams of THC, a 9-millimeter fully automatic handgun, and eight other firearms during a search of his vehicle.

Villarreal was booked into Kerr County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a prohibited weapon, and nine charges for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon, KCSO said. His bonds total $175,000.

“This is another example of the success we continue to have in intercepting dangers that come our way via the Interstate,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha.