Man found with stolen mail, fraudulent credit cards could be tied to 300+ cases, Atascosa County sheriff says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A man was arrested in Atascosa County over the weekend after he was caught with more than 40 pieces of stolen mail and more than 20 pieces of fraudulently obtained credit cards, according to the sheriff.

Eliud Cavazos Jr., 41, is charged with theft of mail over 30 pieces, fraudulent possession of credit or debit card information and drug possession, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a Facebook post.

Soward said Cavazos is suspected of a series of mail thefts dating to last year.

“Conservative estimates by investigators place the number of mail thefts to be over 300,” Soward said.

ACSO deputies had been surveilling Cavazos and his silver Ford F-150, as the truck was tied to repeated thefts, according to the sheriff.

On Sunday morning, surveillance cameras caught the truck parked near mailboxes, and dispatch was notified.

Deputies and Pleasanton police stopped the truck, which Cavazos was driving, and found stolen mail and fraudulently obtained credit cards in the truck, Soward said.

“Several pieces of mail not belonging to the driver were clearly visible in the bed of the truck,” the post continued.

The mail appeared to be stolen from addresses in San Antonio, Pleasanton and Poteet.

Additional charges may be added pending the outcome of the investigation.