Attack with machete during altercation ends with man almost losing hand, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An altercation overnight ended with a man’s wrist almost getting cut off with a machete, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. at a home in the 1800 block of Mossy Creek Drive, not far from Marbach Road on the city’s West Side.

According to police, the victim was at a woman's house who was married and separated from her husband.

Police said the husband showed up at the house, found the two together and attacked the other man with a machete.

SAPD said the attack nearly cut the victim’s hand off. The suspect was detained at the scene.

The victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital. At last check, the man was listed in serious condition.