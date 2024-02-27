BCSO, Crime Stoppers seek information in 2023 shooting death of 21-year-old man

Upon arrival, deputies said Aubrey Read was found lying dead on the front lawn of the residence.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers are seeking information in the 2023 shooting death of a young man.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2023, in the 6300 block of Candlewick Court.

Reed was shot multiple times, officials said.

If you recognize the suspects, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.