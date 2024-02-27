68º
BCSO deputies search for clues, suspect in overnight stabbing

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. to 6760 block of Crestway Drive

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to figure out what led to a stabbing at a bar overnight.

Deputies responded around 12:30 a.m. to the 6760 block of Crestway Drive near Windcrest after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to deputies, the stabbing occurred at a bar near Loop 410 and Nacogdoches Road, but it’s unclear how it happened or who was involved.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

