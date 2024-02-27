East Side shooting sends 2 teenagers to hospital in critical condition, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two teenagers are in the hospital, both in critical condition, after a shooting on the city’s East Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Coleman Street and Bee Street, not far from North Walters Street and Interstate 35.

According to police, someone with a gun had run up to the teens and shot at both of them and then fled. One of the teens was shot in the neck and the other was shot in the back, police said. The teenagers were rushed by ambulance to an area hospital.

SAPD they do not have a description of the gunman. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.