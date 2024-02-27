80º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Hundreds of Northside ISD students compete in Texas SpherOlympics using mini robots

About 800 Northside ISD students compete in different sports using coding robots

Tiffany Huertas, Reporter

Sal Salazar, Photojournalist

Tags: KSATKids, Education, San Antonio, Northside ISD

SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 Olympics may be taking place this summer, but this week the Northside Independent School District is having their own version using mini robots.

This week seventh grade students are competing in different sports with Sphero BOLT, a coding robot.

“We have BOLT outside that’s going to go swimming. We have BOLT doing ski jumps,” Ginger Brown, a GT instructional support teacher at Northside ISD said.

About 800 students are participating in this year’s Texas SpherOlympics at the Northside Sports Gym.

“We have been working all year leading up to it with Sphero BOLT which is our amazing olympian today. All of our students in Northside have been able to practice all year long. Each school across the district has a set of BOLTs they have been able to practice these different sporting events and its all culminating today in our Texas SpherOlympics,” Brown said.

At the event, students apply coding and programming skills in different ways.

“It’s also those 24th century skills, the soft skills. It’s being able to communicate, collaborate, problem solve and fail forward,” Brown said.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Tiffany Huertas is a reporter for KSAT 12 known for her in-depth storytelling and her involvement with the community.

email

facebook

twitter

Sal Salazar is a photojournalist at KSAT 12. Before coming to KSAT in 1998, he worked at the Fox affiliate in San Antonio. Sal started off his career back in 1995 for the ABC Affiliate in Lubbock and has covered many high-profile news events since. In his free time, he enjoys spending time at home, gaming and loves traveling with his wife.

email