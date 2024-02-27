Local therapist: Stop labeling everyone a narcissist

Mental health experts want you to hold off on using the term "narcissist" so often to describe people you don’t like.

Scroll through social media or talk to your friends, and chances are, you’ll come across the term “narcissist.”

The word has gotten somewhat trendy. It’s one of the most searched terms on the internet. However, mental health experts want you to hold off on using it so often to describe people you don’t like.

"They're controlling. They don't allow you to be an individual or think for yourself," said Stephanie Bauer.

“I think of someone that’s super into themselves — uncaring, unfeeling, just doesn’t really have empathy,” said Nicole DiPillo.

DiPillo and Bauer are correct in describing narcissistic traits. However, there’s more to narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

NPD is a mental health condition, and individuals with it display a pervasive pattern of behaviors that impacts all areas of life. Only psychologists and psychiatrists can diagnose it.

Many of us have narcissistic traits, but it’s unclear how common narcissistic personality disorder is. According to researchers from the Cleveland Clinic, up to 5% of people in the U.S. have it. Symptoms include a grandiose sense of self-importance, a belief in superiority, and entitlement, according to the American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.

“[Entitlement] is a big thing. The irritability, thin-skinned. They do not like to be told no,” licensed professional counselor Tracy Hurte said.

Hurte works with survivors of narcissistic abuse.

“Their mental stability is questioned. They could be scared. They could be confused,” said Hurte.

Hurte told KSAT that’s why she urges people who think they are or have been in a relationship with a narcissist to get help. But she also cautions people against labeling others as narcissists without a proper diagnosis.

“For those who actually have NPD, that creates a sense of rejection for them and also marginalizes them. And the other thing is it increases the stigma,” said Hurte.

There is no cure for narcissistic personality disorder, but there is treatment. Doctors recommend people with NPD get therapy and possibly medication if they have other mental health conditions, like depression.