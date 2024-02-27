Man wounded in shooting outside home on South Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the foot on the city’s South Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:20 p.m. outside a home in the 400 block of Linda Lou Drive, not far from South Hackberry Street and East Southcross.

According to police, the man was approached by three or four people on his front porch and they started shooting at him, hitting him once in the foot. The suspects fled after the shooting.

Police said the gunfire is believed to be in retaliation for getting someone in trouble. The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.