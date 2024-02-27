San Antonio man sentenced to 13 years behind bars for funding terrorists, plotting murder overseas

A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for supporting terrorists and conspiring to commit murder.

Imad Eddin Wadi, 67, a naturalized United States citizen, conspired murder overseas for terrorist groups to profit from, according to court documents.

Recommended Videos After a nine-day trial in court, Wadi was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit murder and maim in a foreign country, conspiracy to provide material support to designated foreign groups, and conspiracy to provide material support or resources to terrorists.

“The FBI’s top priority is to protect the United States from a terrorist attack. This sentencing highlights the FBI’s unyielding commitment to stop those who fund or assist foreign terrorist organizations or their affiliates,” said Special Agent in Charge Aaron G. Tapp for the FBI San Antonio Division. “We are profoundly grateful for our partners on the San Antonio Joint Terrorism Task Force who work with us every day to protect the American people and who did exceptional work on this case.”