San Antonio seventh-grader wins Food Network’s ‘Kids Baking Championship’ season 12

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council honored Lila Smethurst on her run for the "Kids Baking Championship."

SAN ANTONIO – A seventh-grader from San Antonio has baked her way into the hearts of millions in the U.S.

Lila Smethurst, who attends Tex Hill Middle School in Northeast ISD, won season 12 of the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship.”

Lila was crowned the winner on Monday night during the season finale when the last three young bakers were tasked with creating science fair volcano cakes. She faced off against Oscar Stowell from Ross, California, and Tasi Savage from Kona, Hawaii.

The prize? A feature in Food Magazine and $25,000.

She did it!! Congratulations to North East ISD’s very own Lila Smethurst – who has been crowned the CHAMPION of the... Posted by North East Independent School District - NEISD on Tuesday, February 27, 2024

At the start of the challenge, Lila went with an arctic-themed, white-to-blue-ombre “Polar Volcano Cake,” topped off with chocolate penguins and whale tails, and sugar glass that resembled fire.

“Polar is like ice. I don’t like the winter. I live in Texas,” Lila said in the episode.

She used chocolate cake with caramel and chocolate hazelnut pastry cream fillings and a salted caramel buttercream frosting. She surrounded the base of the volcano with blue buttercream that looked like the ocean.

“I want this to be a chocolatey chocolate chocolate cake,” Lila said.

Five hours, 30 eggs, and some hot coffee, sour cream and oil later, she presented her final creation to the judges.

Even though the judges — Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman — thought the structure needed more variation, they ultimately loved the cake, which they thought was moist and “chocolate on chocolate.”

In the end, Lila’s polar edition beat Tasi’s “Tropical Volcano Cake” and Oscar’s “Forest Volcano Cake.”

Lila said it was a “dream come true” and the experience taught her she could “do whatever I put my mind to.”

Season 12 premiered in January, and Lila was one of 12 bakers from around the country to compete for the prize.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and City Council honored Lila on her run for the “Kids Baking Championship” earlier this month.

Keep up with Lila by following her Instagram page.