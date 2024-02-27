68º
Suspect in custody after overnight cutting on West Side

Incident happened on North Medina near West Commerce

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

A man was cut several times on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in the 100 block of N. Medina St., near West Commerce Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was cut several times on his arm and leg on the West Side overnight and police have a suspect in custody.

San Antonio police said the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of N. Medina St., near West Commerce Street.

A man was cut by another man, and that suspect was detained nearby. It appeared that the suspect was also injured.

It is unclear if they were taken to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

Police said they are trying to figure out what led to the cutting.

SAPD, SAFD and EMS responded to the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

