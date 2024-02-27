US Coast Guard arrests 13 fishermen, seizes 2,160 pounds of illegally caught fish

(Copyright 2024 by the U.S. Coast Guard - All rights reserved.)

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas – The United States Coast Guard stopped three lanchas and seized 2,160 pounds of illegally caught fish off the southern Texas coast.

Authorities found 13 fishermen from Mexico illegally fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line, a press release said.

Recommended Videos The U.S. Coast Guard arrested the fishermen and seized 2,160 pounds of Red Snapper, according to officials.

The fishermen were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing.

