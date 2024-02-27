73º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

US Coast Guard arrests 13 fishermen, seizes 2,160 pounds of illegally caught fish

The fishermen were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: U.S. Coast Guard, Crime, Mexico, Corpus Christi
Please contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME or the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450 if you notice anything suspicious activity offshore. (Copyright 2024 by the U.S. Coast Guard - All rights reserved.)

CORPUS CHRIST, Texas – The United States Coast Guard stopped three lanchas and seized 2,160 pounds of illegally caught fish off the southern Texas coast.

Authorities found 13 fishermen from Mexico illegally fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line, a press release said.

Recommended Videos

The U.S. Coast Guard arrested the fishermen and seized 2,160 pounds of Red Snapper, according to officials.

The fishermen were transferred to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for further processing.

Contact “Operation Game Thief” at 1-800-792-GAME or the U.S. Coast Guard at 361-939-0450 if you notice anything suspicious activity offshore.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email