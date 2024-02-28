Driver runs off after rollover crash into brick neighborhood sign, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver who crashed their vehicle into brick neighborhood sign and then rolled early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Braesview and Beacon Creek, not far from Lockhill Selma Road and Phil Hardberger Park.

According to police, the driver fled after rolling their vehicle into the brick neighborhood sign at the Gardens of Castle Hills. That person has not been found.

Emergency crews responded and could be seen dealing with the effects early Wednesday. The crash has since cleared.

SAPD did not say what charges, if any, the driver may face when found.

