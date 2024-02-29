BCSO deputy arrested for lying on report involving incident with inmate

BCSO Deputy Joshua D. Martinez was arrested for tampering with a governmental record.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested Thursday in the 399th District Court for tampering with a governmental record.

According to BCSO, the arrest of Deputy Joshua D. Martinez is connected to an incident in October 2022 involving a female jail inmate.

The woman accused Martinez of throwing her to the floor after she refused to enter a living unit. Martinez, denied the accusation, saying in a report that the woman threw herself on the floor.

BCSO said surveillance video showed that Martinez did throw the inmate to the floor making his report false.

Martinez is currently on unpaid leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

BCSO Criminal Investigations Division and BCSO Internal Affairs are conducting separate but concurrent investigations.

Martinez was assigned to the Detention Bureau and has been with BCSO since March 2020.