Scientists find new species living in Mission Reach portion of San Antonio River

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority announced that a new species has been spotted in the Mission Reach portion of the river.

Scientists found a spotted gar among the 25 different species in the area.

The discovery was made during a recent Mission Reach Intensive Nekton Survey (MRINS) conducted by SARA scientists along with scientists from Texas A&M University and Texas State University.

The scientists are studying how the Mission Reach has responded after the area was restored 10 years ago.

The biologists also found Texas logperch and grey redhorse, “which require excellent water quality and habitat diversity to survive.”

They also found Guadalupe bass which were reintroduced in the Mission Reach area and a 19.5-inch, 4.2-pound largemouth bass — proof of the area’s valuable recreational angling opportunities.