49º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Scientists find new species living in Mission Reach portion of San Antonio River

SARA said it’s a sign of ‘excellent water quality and diversity’

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Outdoors, Fishing, San Antonio River Authority, Mission Reach
San Antonio River Authority announced that a new species, the spotted gar, was recently discovered in Mission Reach. (San Antonio River Authority)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Authority announced that a new species has been spotted in the Mission Reach portion of the river.

Scientists found a spotted gar among the 25 different species in the area.

Recommended Videos

The discovery was made during a recent Mission Reach Intensive Nekton Survey (MRINS) conducted by SARA scientists along with scientists from Texas A&M University and Texas State University.

The scientists are studying how the Mission Reach has responded after the area was restored 10 years ago.

The biologists also found Texas logperch and grey redhorse, “which require excellent water quality and habitat diversity to survive.”

They also found Guadalupe bass which were reintroduced in the Mission Reach area and a 19.5-inch, 4.2-pound largemouth bass — proof of the area’s valuable recreational angling opportunities.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email