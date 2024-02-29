Southside ISD announces it no longer needs TEA conservator

SAN ANTONIO – Southside ISD announced Wednesday that a conservator no longer controls the district.

The Texas Education Agency assigned Dr. Sylvia Reyna as the district’s conservator in 2022 after four Southside ISD schools received “F” ratings.

A news release from the district states Southside ISD has undergone a “transformative journey” to meet TEA criteria to exit the conservatorship.

“The sky is the limit here at Southside,” Superintendent Roland Ramirez told KSAT on Wednesday evening. “Everybody has been very supportive and working with one another. And we’re excited about today’s news and what’s to come.”

The release states the decision reflects the progress and dedication demonstrated by students, staff, parents and administration.

“Today marks another major milestone for our community and students. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Sylvia Reyna and the Texas Education Agency (TEA) for their invaluable support and dedication to Southside ISD during this time” Southside ISD Board President Jesse Hernandez said in the release. “The hard work and commitment of the administration, staff, and students have been instrumental in meeting this wonderful achievement.”

Ramirez said all campuses now have at least a “B” rating.