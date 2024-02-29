Video shows fire at boarded-up building, hotel that injured one firefighter in Austin

AUSTIN – An Austin firefighter was injured while responding to a four-alarm fire on Wednesday.

The fire started in an abandoned three-story building and spread to a hotel, the AFD told KTBC.

The fire was reported in the 2900 block of S-IH 35 shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday’s heavy winds spread the flames to the Casulo Hotel next door which was already in the process of evacuating.

More than 120 firefighters worked the extinguish the fire.

It took fire crews more than five hours to get the flames under control.

The damage and cause are under investigation.