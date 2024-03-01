Amber Alert issued for missing 13-year-old girl

Esmeralda Mireles, 13, was reported missing from Weslaco on Feb. 29, 2024

WESLACO, Texas – An Amber Alert was issued Friday for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen early Thursday morning in Weslaco.

Esmeralda Mireles was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans in the 100 block of N. Kansas.

She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds and has orange hair and brown eyes.

Weslaco Police are looking for Luis Gomez, 37, in connection with her disappearance.

He’s 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a maroon 2001 Chevrolet Silverado with Texas license plate number GCW9494.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weslaco Police Department at 956-968-8591.

Police believe Esmeralda is in grave or immediate danger.

Weslaco is located in the Rio Grande Valley.