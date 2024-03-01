Mayor Ron Nirenberg says city council will look at backup funding plan for Migrant Resource Center

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is pushing for more help with the Migrant Resource Center

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg is pushing for more help with the Migrant Resource Center and said the bipartisan border security bill could bring relief.

Nirenberg and several other mayors met with President Joe Biden in Brownsville on Thursday.

The mayor told KSAT that Biden asked about the impact of the migrant crisis on San Antonio.

“He asked us how it’s going, and I reported to him that it is a challenge,” Nirenberg said. “Our migrant Resource Center is funded by our federal government. It is operated locally and funded by our federal government. And those funds will only last so long.”

The city opened the facility in the summer of 2021 as a temporary resource.

“How much longer will the Migrant Resource Center be operating in San Antonio?” asked reporter Daniela Ibarra.

“Well, I will tell you we have resources to operate that facility,” Nirenberg said. “But they’re finite.”

Nirenberg said city council members would talk about contingency plans and see a presentation on Thursday to discuss how long the funds would last.

But, the mayor believes the federal government can do more.

“This border issue is so very frustrating, Daniela, because it is less an immigration crisis as it is a political crisis,” Nirenberg said.

Like the president, Nirenberg is pushing for the passage of the bipartisan border bill.

“It’s very frustrating, but we’re going to continue to fight to make sure that congressional leaders hear us and that ultimately they do the right thing for the American public,” he said.