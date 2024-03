A resident was displaced after a fire on Friday, March 1, 2024, in the 600 block of South San Marcos.

SAN ANTONIO – A resident was displaced after an overnight fire at an apartment complex on the West Side.

The fire started after 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of South San Marcos, not far from Guadalupe Street and Alazan Creek.

San Antonio firefighters said the fire started on the second floor of a man’s apartment.

No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown at this time.

SAFD estimates the cost of damage is around $30,000.

The investigation is ongoing.