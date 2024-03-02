Suspect crashes at South Side intersection after leading officers on chase, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after crashing into multiple vehicles while attempting to evade police on the South Side, San Antonio police say.

The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the intersection of Pleasanton Road and W. Hutchins Place.

According to police, a woman had called 9-1-1 saying the suspect pulled a gun on her during an apparent case of road rage.

The suspect, a young man, crashed after leading officers on a chase that started around five miles South, police said.

The other two vehicles involved in the crash just happened to be in the area at the time, according to investigators.

Officials said the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, according to police.

This is a developing story.