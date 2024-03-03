BCSO searching for missing teenager last seen on Northeast Side

(Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

Missing teenager last seen on the Northeast Side of San Antonio near Roosevelt High School.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Deputies said Silas Winkler left Roosevelt High School with a 16-year-old female. After reportedly leaving the school, he was last seen at the CVS Pharmacy on the 3000 block of Nacogdoches Road, located not far from Roosevelt High School.

Authorities said Winkler is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs between 160 and 165 pounds. He has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.

Winkler was last seen wearing a red Vans hoodie, light-colored blue jeans, and brown Ariat cowboy boots while carrying a camouflaged backpack with florescent orange zippers and lining, according to BCSO.

Anyone with information on Winkler’s latest whereabouts is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000 or email that information to missingpersons@bexar.org.