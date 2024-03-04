79º
Tentative trial date set for death penalty case against Stephen Clare, accused of attacking ex-wife, 2 daughters

Jury selection is scheduled for Oct. 11, 2024

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A tentative trial date was set for Stephen Clare in the 437th District Court on Monday morning.

Jury selection is scheduled to start on October 11 for his death penalty case.

Claire is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged attacks against his ex-wife and two young daughters.

Clare is accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10, 2023. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

Jury selection in a death penalty case could take up to six weeks, which would push the start of his trial into November.

It will be the first death penalty case in Bexar County since the trial of Otis McKane who was convicted of the murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Just because the death penalty is on the table doesn’t mean a jury would select that option, as life in prison without parole is also available to choose from if Clare is found guilty.

About the Authors:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

