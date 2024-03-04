Tentative trial date set for death penalty case against Stephen Clare, accused of attacking ex-wife, 2 daughters

SAN ANTONIO – A tentative trial date was set for Stephen Clare in the 437th District Court on Monday morning.

Jury selection is scheduled to start on October 11 for his death penalty case.

Claire is charged with capital murder, attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his alleged attacks against his ex-wife and two young daughters.

Clare is accused of shooting Mariah Clare and stabbing his two daughters on April 10, 2023. Willow Clare, his 11-month-old daughter, died as a result of her injuries.

Jury selection in a death penalty case could take up to six weeks, which would push the start of his trial into November.

It will be the first death penalty case in Bexar County since the trial of Otis McKane who was convicted of the murder of SAPD Detective Benjamin Marconi.

Just because the death penalty is on the table doesn’t mean a jury would select that option, as life in prison without parole is also available to choose from if Clare is found guilty.