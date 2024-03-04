These spring discounts help you clean up

Spring cleaning is on a lot of to-do lists, and some top-rated products can help you tackle it.

“Retailers are shifting their focus to spring cleaning and outdoor activities as March rolls in,” Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon said. “Shoppers can expect to see discounts on cleaning products, outdoor tools and all the things they might need to do any home renovation.”

If you’re in the market for seasonal items like air purifiers, string trimmers and vacuums, you’re in luck.

Take the Shark Cordless Stick Vac, priced at $399.99, at Lowe’s through March 6. That’s $100 off. The vacuum cleaner aced CR’s tests for cleaning bare floors and the edges of rooms.

Next, if you’re looking for an air purifier to keep those pesky seasonal allergies at bay, the Blueair Blue Pure 211i Max is $383.89 at Amazon but even less at Blueair, where it’s $279.99. CR says it did very well in its tests for removing dust, pollen and smoke.

Now that the inside of your house is clean, you may want to keep the outside tidy with a new string trimmer. The Milwaukee String Trimmer is $260 at Walmart. CR found that it cuts down tall grass and weeds aggressively.

“The second week of March is Sleep Awareness Week. What that means for you as a shopper is that you’ll see lots of deals on things like mattresses, bedding, pillows, and sleep accessories like alarm clocks and sleep masks,” Gordon said.

The Original Casper Pillow (standard) is as low as $57.17 at Amazon. It aced CR’s tests for breathability.

If you’re looking for a new mattress, the Denver Mattress Doctor’s Choice Plush (queen-size) is as low as $759.99 at Denver Mattress. It was rated excellent in CR’s durability tests.

It can pay to wait if you’re in the market for new appliances. Memorial Day is typically when large appliances are on deep discount. And many Energy Star and water-saving appliances will be sales tax-free, as well.