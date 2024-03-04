UFL Training Camp: Wade Phillips aiding Brahmas’ winning mindset as season debut approaches

SAN ANTONIO – The countdown to March 31 is on. The San Antonio Brahmas reported to UFL training camp last week and the players and coaches quickly acquainted themselves with their newly formed spring football league, previously known as two separate entities: the USL and XFL.

The Brahmas are looking to former and longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips to lead the new regime and after San Antonio’s first padded practice on Saturday, Phillips expressed his confidence in the team’s ability to win.

“Fans in San Antonio, who are great fans, I think they’re going to really back us because we’re doing the right things, we’re playing as hard as we can and we’re going to win games for you,” said Phillips.

Texans are quite familiar with Phillips because the Orange, Texas native played climbed up the football ranks on Texas soil — eventually beginning his NFL coaching career with the Houston Oilers and later serving as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys with plenty of coaching jobs in-between and after.

All that to say, Phillips’ coaching style has adapted to the times, and only a week into camp, Phillips’ players are excited about his coaching strategies on both sides of the ball.

“Y’all can expect a lot of deep balls, a lot of touchdowns, and a lot of dance celebrations,” said Brahmas’ wide receiver Jontre Kirklin.

“Expect the defense to make plays. Don’t be surprised if we’re scoring touchdowns, forcing turnovers, and being very productive,” added linebacker Tavante Beckett. “Coach Wade, he lets you be yourself within the defense as long as you do your job, you can go make plays and he’ll never be mad at you for that.”

Beginning Tuesday, KSAT 12 Sports will provide live coverage from the Brahmas’ training camp in Arlington.

The Brahmas boasts some local and homegrown San Antonio talent, so the KSAT 12 Sports team will report on how the South Texas connections are adjusting to the UFL.