Woman killed in overnight hit-and-run on Loop 410 access road, police say

One person is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. on the Loop 410 access road between West Military Drive and Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

According to police, they are not sure if the woman jumped off a flyover or ran out into the street when the vehicle first struck her.

Witnesses told officers they saw a sport utility vehicle drive over her and keep going. Another vehicle also might have hit her as well, police said.

The woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.