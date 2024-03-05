SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in murder of 62-year-old man

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking tips in the murder of a 62-year-old man.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, in the 1600 block of W. Martin Street.

Upon arrival, Wayne Louis Elley was found lying in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.

Elley was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, according to SAPD.

If you have information relating to this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

