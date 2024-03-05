Victor Wembanyama questionable for Tuesday night game against Rockets

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in San Antonio, Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama is questionable for Tuesday night’s game at the Houston Rockets due to left shoulder soreness.

Wembanyama appeared to hurt his shoulder when Myles Turner fouled him with 3:29 left in the Spurs 117-105 win Sunday night at the Frost Bank Center.

Afterward, Wembanyama skipped over and sat on the scorers table, shaking and grabbing his left arm while leaning over in pain.

After hitting two free throws, Wembanyama stayed in the game and continued to play until he checked out for good with 51 seconds to go.

Wembanyama has not missed a game since Jan. 19, when he sat out against Charlotte in the first game of back-to-backs to protect the right ankle that he sprained in Dallas late December when he stepped on a ball boy’s foot while warming up.