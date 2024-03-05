75º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH LIVE AT 9:45: SAPD to provide info on East Side shooting

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Tags: Shooting, East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are expected to provide information on a shooting on the East Side that happened near the 2800 block of Ravina Street.

SAPD says it will give an update at 9:45 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Alexis Montalbo is a photojournalist at KSAT 12.

email