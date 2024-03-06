San Antonio Book Festival announces 2024 lineup, 28 local authors included

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Book Festival returns this year with nearly 100 local, state and national authors joining the event.

“The lineup for the 2024 book festival truly includes something for everyone,” said Lilly Gonzalez, Director of the San Antonio Book Festival.

Notable authors attending this year’s festival include, but are not limited to:

In total, 28 authors are San Antonio-based, 39 are from across Texas and 31 are from other states.

“You can just come to the book festival and expect to find a conversation that is going to stimulate you and inspire you,” Gonzalez said.

Apart from the main attraction, the books, the festival will also have food trucks, vendors and a children’s area.

Gonzalez said getting kids excited about reading will help our city grow.

“It’s important that we build a city of readers here in San Antonio. Readers go on to be engaged citizens in the community. They vote, they visit museums, they participate in their city’s culture,” said Gonzalez.

Every year, the festival brings 15,000-20,000 attendees to downtown San Antonio. This year’s festival will happen on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Central Library and UTSA Southwest Campus.

Author sessions will be held inside the library and outside of UTSA’s campus. This event is free and organizers hope the whole family will come.

“We want the people of San Antonio to feel proud that this is their book festival. We’re always proud to feature local authors, Texas authors and this year’s lineup is particularly strong in that aspect. This is a city with a very rich literacy culture and we’re proud to feature it,” Gonzalez said.

You can find a full list of all the authors attending the festival here.