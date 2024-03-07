Expect heavier traffic around Alamodome as state basketball tournament tips off Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Several boys high school basketball teams across Texas are vying for a state title this weekend at the Alamodome and that means an increase of traffic and fans in the area.

The dome is hosting a total of 18 UIL boys games this weekend. Six games will be played every day from Thursday morning through Saturday evening. Games start at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Fans and people who live and work in the area should prepare for heavier-than-normal traffic and limited parking near the Alamodome.

The three closest city-owned parking garages include the Martinez lot on S. Alamo at Martinez streets, the Alamo lot on S. Alamo and the Convention Center Garage on Bowie Street.

Two San Antonio area teams are playing in this year’s state tournament. The Cole Cougars play at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the 3A state semifinals and Veterans Memorial hits the court at 7 p.m. in the 5A state semifinals.