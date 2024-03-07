71º
Expect heavier traffic around Alamodome as state basketball tournament tips off Thursday

Six UIL games will be played every day Thursday morning through Saturday evening

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Several boys high school basketball teams across Texas are vying for a state title this weekend at the Alamodome and that means an increase of traffic and fans in the area.

The dome is hosting a total of 18 UIL boys games this weekend. Six games will be played every day from Thursday morning through Saturday evening. Games start at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Fans and people who live and work in the area should prepare for heavier-than-normal traffic and limited parking near the Alamodome.

The three closest city-owned parking garages include the Martinez lot on S. Alamo at Martinez streets, the Alamo lot on S. Alamo and the Convention Center Garage on Bowie Street.

Two San Antonio area teams are playing in this year’s state tournament. The Cole Cougars play at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the 3A state semifinals and Veterans Memorial hits the court at 7 p.m. in the 5A state semifinals.

City parking garages around Alamodome. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

RJ Marquez is co-host of KSAT News Now and reports for Good Morning San Antonio. He's been at KSAT since 2010 and covered a variety of stories and events across the San Antonio area. He also covers the Spurs for on-air and digital platforms, including his Spurs newsletter. RJ has reported stories for KSAT Explains.

