KSAT’s Jessie Degollado honored by Catholic Television of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Catholic Television of San Antonio honored KSAT reporter Jessie Degollado on Tuesday night by awarding her its Leadership In Communications Award.

Jessie was recognized for her stories that made an impact and connected with the community. The award was presented during the 22nd CTSA Leadership Luncheon at the Oblate School of Theology.

“Degollado has been a role model for Latinas in journalism and has received several prestigious awards in recognition of her longstanding career, including the Henry Guerra Lifetime Achievement Award from the San Antonio Association of Hispanic Journalists and the Outstanding Alumna Award from the Baylor University Journalism Department. Jessie has also been inducted into the San Antonio Women’s Hall of Fame,” a news release from CTSA states.

Also on Tuesday, Father Paul Raaz was awarded the St. John Vianney Award for serving the Archdiocese of San Antonio for more than 50 years.

He has also held numerous leadership roles on the archdiocesan level, the release states.