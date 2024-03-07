These cinnamon brands may be contaminated with lead, FDA warns

Check your spice rack. The Food and Drug Administration says it found elevated levels of lead in a half dozen different brands of ground cinnamon sold at discount stores.

One brand, Supreme Tradition, was sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores. The other brands were sold at stores that do not have locations listed for the San Antonio area.

The other five ground cinnamon products found to contain lead are: La Fiesta, made and sold in California at La Superior SuperMercados; Marcum, sold at Save A Lot; MK, sold at SF Supermarket; Swad, sold at Patel Brothers; and Eli Chilar, sold at La Joya Morelense.

You can see the warning and images here.

People who bought the affected cinnamon at Dollar Tree or Family Dollar may return it to the store for a refund.

The FDA urges people to throw the products away and not to eat them. No illnesses have been reported.

An analysis by the FDA found the six products had elevated lead levels from 2.03 to 3.4 parts per million.

Lead exposure can be harmful to both children and adults, but high levels of lead can be especially dangerous for children, potentially leading to serious health issues, such as learning and behavior problems and lower IQs, the FDA said.

The warning comes after some lead-tainted cinnamon applesauce pouches for children were recalled. Federal regulators have said that cinnamon was the most likely source of the lead contamination. After the recall, the FDA continued its investigation, testing cinnamon products sold at various discount stores.

More than 60,000 infant swings sold at Walmart stores and online at Target, Amazon and other retailers are recalled.

Jool Baby has recalled the Nova Baby Infant Swing because it poses a suffocation risk nd violates federal safety regulations for infant sleep products.

The recall notice reports the swings are marketed and intended for infant sleep but have an “incline angle greater than 10 degrees,” which poses a risk of the child suffocating.

The swings are gray and have a canopy with a yellow moon, blue cloud and pink star hanging from it. They were sold between Nov. 2022 and Nov. 2023

Customers can contact Jool Baby for a free repair kit that includes a new seat with updated warnings, updated toys and an updated remote control.

And, SINGES 3-in-1 Baby High Chairs and Booster Seats are being recalled because the high chair, which converts into a booster seat, can tip over or collapse while the child is in it, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This recall involves SINGES 3-in-1 Baby High Chairs and Booster Seats. The high chair has a light blue cushioned seat, detachable legs and adjustable tray that can be converted into a booster seat with shorter legs or wheels. The high chairs were sold in blue and red colors.

They were sold at Walmart.com from February 2020 to December 2021 for about $75. Families can take the high chair back to a Walmart store and get their money back. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and return them to Walmart for a full refund.