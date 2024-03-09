Local animal sanctuary needs donations for two emaciated horses

BULVERDE, Texas – A local farm animal rescue and sanctuary in Bulverde needs your help.

Winding Branch Ranch rescues, revives and rehomes horses, donkeys, pigs, goats, emus, rabbits and chickens.

Right now, the ranch is working with animal care services to rehome two young horses named Jugete and Blanquita.

The two-year-old horses were neglected and emaciated. Getting them back to health will be expensive.

Winding Branch Ranch is asking the community for donations. Here is what the ranch is fundraising for:

$405 - hay

$140 - quality feed

$550 - gelding surgery

$200 - hoof trims

$500 - temporary quarantine boarding

$2,500 - veterinary care

The farm currently has 119 rescue animals at the sanctuary and has rescued over 160 since opening in June of 2023 and rehomed 47.

For more information on the ranch, click here.