64º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

West Texas A&M students petition Supreme Court to put on March drag show

A federal court sided with WTAMU in a September 2023 ruling

KSAT Digital Staff

Tags: West Texas A&M University, Supreme Court, United States, Drag Shows

CANYON, Texas – A group of West Texas A&M students is asking the Supreme Court to step in so they can host a drag show on campus.

The university, located south of Amarillo in Canyon, banned drag shows from campus in 2023.

Since the ban, a lower federal court sided with WTAMU. The court said drag shows are not considered a First Amendment issue.

The students appealed the decision with arguments in that appeals are set for late April.

However, another drag show is scheduled for March 22, so the group is asking the Supreme Court to intervene before that date.

More coverage related to this story on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.