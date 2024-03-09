West Texas A&M students petition Supreme Court to put on March drag show

CANYON, Texas – A group of West Texas A&M students is asking the Supreme Court to step in so they can host a drag show on campus.

The university, located south of Amarillo in Canyon, banned drag shows from campus in 2023.

Since the ban, a lower federal court sided with WTAMU. The court said drag shows are not considered a First Amendment issue.

The students appealed the decision with arguments in that appeals are set for late April.

However, another drag show is scheduled for March 22, so the group is asking the Supreme Court to intervene before that date.

