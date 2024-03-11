KSAT Community to host phone bank for the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio is committed to changing the lives of kids and teens in our community. They believe every boy and girl has what it takes to achieve their personal goals and future ambitions.

There are five clubhouses across San Antonio with programs geared toward the interests of its young members. BGCSA serves about 3,300 youth annually with 100% of seniors graduating with a plan for their next steps after high school.

The clubhouses create a safe place for youth in our communities allowing kid and teen members the chance to grow and engage in robust programming that provides paths to academic success, healthier lifestyles and leadership; imagine a future without these San Antonio clubhouses.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

Join KSAT Community Thursday, March 21 from noon to 7 p.m. as we host a phone bank for the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio to help raise awareness of the programming offered at BGCSA and raise funds for the many Clubs and programs focused on supporting and building confidence in San Antonio youth.

Interested donors will have the opportunity to give financially during the live broadcast. Operators will also be available to take viewers’ questions about the organization, clubs and registration. With your help, the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Antonio will continue to change lives in our community.

“We know that we cannot do this work alone,” said BGCSA Chief Development Officer, India Chumney. “We need our entire community to join us, to get on board with supporting our youth. This partnership will ensure that we can continue to provide programming to the youth that we serve, providing resources that change lives and help them become successful adults. This is so important because these youth are our next community leaders, so we need to support them in creating Great Futures for themselves and our city.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio provides a life changing Club experience and after school help that assures success is within reach of every child who enters outdoors. A huge focus of the organization is ensuring club members are all on track to graduate from high school on time and with a solid plan for their futures. BGCSA’s programs provide avenues for Club members to gain life skills entered around academic success, good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

Interested in partnering with KSAT Community? Get in touch by filling out this form.