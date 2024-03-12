Burglar bars impede firefighters battling flames at abandoned East Side home

SAN ANTONIO – Burglar bars on the windows made putting out a fire at an East Side home difficult early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after 5 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of East Crockett Street, not far from East Houston Street and Fairchild Park.

Recommended Videos

At this time, not much is known about the fire. It is unclear exactly what sparked the blaze in one of the bedrooms.

Firefighters said when they arrived, the burglar bars on the windows made it difficult to get into the home to fight the fire. They entered through the back of the house.

Fire officials said the home was abandoned, so no one inside and there were no reported injuries.

A fire investigation team will now try and determine the exact cause. Damage to the home is estimated at around $60,000.

The San Antonio Fire Department said there is no evidence that anyone entered the home and started it. There is no danger to neighbors.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 13 units responded to the fire.