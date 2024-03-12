Nature photography contest offers cash prizes and exhibition opportunity for San Antonio children and teens

SAN ANTONIO – Children and teens interested in photography and nature are being invited to take part in an annual city-wide contest for cash and the right to have their photos framed and exhibited at a San Antonio museum.

The Spring Nature Exhibition, held by the Green Spaces Alliance of South Texas, is currently open to all youth photographers ages 8-18. The winners will be selected by a local professional photographer and the winning photos will be framed and exhibited at the Witte Museum.

Recommended Videos

“So many young artists are inspired by the natural world around us and this annual exhibition is an opportunity for them to showcase their work professionally in San Antonio’s art scene,” said Carra Garza, program manager with Green Spaces Alliance. “The Picture Your World program is intended to expose the city’s youth and families to nature through the lens of a camera. Photography is such a unique medium that allows you to focus on the subject in front of you, which helps build a stronger connection and appreciation for the natural world.”

A press release says local professional photographer Michael Nye will select 30 winning photographs and award prizes in two age groups: ages 8-12 and ages 13-18, with three winners and 12 honorable mentions from each age group.

Some examples include wildlife like birds, mammals, insects, spiders, reptiles and amphibians, or things like landscapes (rock formations and plant life), people enjoying nature, art in nature (like patterns, textures, and close-ups) or architecture in nature.

The award winners will be announced at a ceremony on Wednesday, May 15 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Trinity University. Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in each age group, with first place receiving $300, second place receiving $200 and third place receiving $100 cash.

Entries to be considered must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10. To submit photographs for consideration, entrants are asked to complete a submission interest form available on the Green Spaces Alliance website, greensatx.org/exhibition, and email their submissions to info@greensatx.org. There is a $20 entry fee per entrant and schools may request an institutional rate of $5 a student. Fee waivers are available upon request.

For more information on the program, you can visit greensatx.org.