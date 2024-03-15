Schertz police say missing 17-year-old boy has been found

SCHERTZ, Texas – UPDATE (10:17 a.m., March 16, 2024): A 17-year-old who went missing three weeks ago in Schertz has been found safe and sound.

Julian Flores was reported missing Thursday night. Schertz police said it was able to locate Flores with the help of the San Antonio Police Department.

According to the Schertz Police Department’s Facebook page, an officer went to a home listed as Flores’ address for a welfare check. The officer was able to confirm Flores’ well-being.

Update- Missing Person Case SZPD-2024-00385 Schertz, TX (3/15/24) – We are relieved and pleased to announce that... Posted by Schertz Police Department on Friday, March 15, 2024

Below is the original story from Thursday.

The Schertz Police Department said it is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Julian Flores, 17, was last seen by family members around 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 leaving his home on the 4000 block of Brook Hollow Drive.

Police said Flores stands at 5-foot-9 with brown hair, hazel eyes and a thin build. When he was last seen, authorities said Flores wore gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and green tennis shoes.

Schertz police also said Flores has a medical condition that requires him to take medication regularly.

If anyone has information on Flores’ whereabouts, contact the Schertz Police Department at 210-619-1200.