Driver suspected of DWI collides with vehicle and critically injures woman, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department said a man arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated caused a serious crash Friday night.

A red Nissan Rogue collided with a red Chevrolet Cruze just before 10:30 p.m. on the 14100 block of Bulverde Road. The Nissan initially traveled northbound on Bulverde Road before it crossed the median and struck the southbound Chevrolet head-on, authorities said.

A passenger inside the Chevrolet, whom San Antonio police identified as a 33-year-old woman, was transported by emergency responders to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The condition of the Chevrolet driver is not known at this time.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 66-year-old Truman Freeman, was evaluated for intoxication by police on scene. SAPD said Freeman’s blood alcohol level at the scene was at least .15, but the official figure was not confirmed in the department’s Saturday morning report.

The legal limit for blood alcohol consumption in the state of Texas is .08.

Freeman was arrested and booked into the Bexar County jail. He is facing a suspicion of DWI charge with a blood alcohol level of over .15, police said.