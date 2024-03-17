72º
BCSO searching for suspect caught on camera trying to break into home with prybar

Deputies said someone inside the home started screaming before the man fled from the scene

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, Crime, Investigation, West Side
Investigators believe another person was serving as the lookout, according to BCSO. (Copyright 2024 by the Bexar County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man caught on camera attempting to break into a far West Side home with a prybar.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Culebra Road and Galm Road.

In the video, the man approaches the house and begins knocking on the door. When nobody answers, the man tries to break into the home with a prybar.

Investigators believe another person was serving as the lookout, according to BCSO.

The man has a mustache, glasses, and tattoos on both forearms. The tattoo on his right forearm says “Sofie” and the other reads “Rosa.”

If you have any information regarding these suspects, please contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or bcsotips@bexar.org

