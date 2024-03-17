72º
Funeral headstone business owner arrested in San Antonio, accused of felony theft

Elena Moreno, owner of Angelic Monuments, is facing a felony theft charge

Courtney Friedman, Anchor/Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a San Antonio funeral headstone business, Angelic Monuments, is now in police custody.

San Antonio police said an arrest warrant was executed Saturday for Angelic Monuments owner Elena Moreno.

In previous reporting on KSAT, Moreno was accused of not providing headstones that her customers alleged they paid for in full.

“There was a story that media did on this, and with that story multiple victims came out,” said SAPD Public Information Officer Ricardo Guzman.

Two KSAT stories aired within the last month, showing a total of 12 families seem to have paid Moreno for the headstones that they never received.

Guzman said after the KSAT stories aired, multiple families reported the same thing to police about their orders from Angelic Monuments.

However, Saturday’s arrest was just focused on one of those reports.

The warrant that led to Moreno’s arrest was connected to one family who paid Angelic Monuments more than $8,500 for a headstone, San Antonio police said.

Moreno has been formally charged with theft between $2,500 and $30,000, which is considered a state jail felony.

“It’s frustrating for these families. Not being able to receive that closure from those headstones is frustrating, heartbreaking. But we’re bringing justice for those families,” Guzman said.

As Moreno was put into a San Antonio police vehicle, reporters asked her if she stole the money from these families.

“I did not,” Moreno said.

SAPD said their property crimes detectives are actively investigating the other reports, which will be concurrent with the charge filed Saturday.

They are asking anyone else who believes they were a victim, to contact SAPD Property Crimes detectives at the non-emergency number (210) 207-7273.

KSAT will continue updating the public on any further charges or changes in this case.

