Have you seen this person? San Antonio police searching for person

The robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. on March 4 in the 9900 block of San Pedro Avenue, north of Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who robbed a QuikTrip on the North Side in early March.

The robbery happened around 4:20 a.m. on March 4 in the 9900 block of San Pedro Avenue, north of Loop 410.

Recommended Videos

The man entered the store pretending to be a customer and tried to purchase alcohol after hours. But the employee denied service to the man.

He later grabbed several bottles of wine before threatening the clerk with a knife after confronting him, police said.

The man then walked out of the store with the unpaid merchandise, according to SAPD.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Tipsters can call 210-224-7876 or text Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637). Those giving information can remain anonymous.

Find more local news on KSAT.com here