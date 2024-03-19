KSAT Community to host 2-part event about organ donation for National Donate Life Month

SAN ANTONIO – Declaring to become an organ donor is a personal and important decision.

People who’ve decided to become organ donors have the potential to save many lives. According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), there are 10,000 people waiting to receive an organ donation in Texas and many will die waiting for an organ to become available for them.

It’s important to decipher fact from fiction because the myths and misconceptions surrounding organ donation are plentiful. This can make it difficult for anyone to make the best choice and hinder recipients who are in need of receiving a second chance at life.

Watch: KSAT Community Town Hall

Join host, Daniela Ibarra, on Wednesday, March 27 at 2 p.m. for a live town hall discussion. She’ll speak with expert panelists about the importance of organ donation, becoming a living donor, how donating works, the benefits of a donation, and addressing the challenges and misconceptions that surround organ donation.

KSAT Community Phone Bank

April is National Donate Life Month, a time to celebrate and honor people who have graciously stepped in to support others in need. To help commemorate this event, KSAT Community will also hold a donor registration phone bank on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

Anyone who would like to be added to the Donate Life Texas donor registry can call and speak with a Texas Organ Sharing Alliance phone operator and register. The live phone bank will air during GMSA from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Becoming an organ and tissue donor “only takes moments yet means a second chance of a lifetime.”

Texas Organ Sharing Alliance (TOSA), founded in 1975, is one of 57 federally designated organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States. TOSA is committed to a mission of saving lives through the power of organ donation by providing organ donation and recovery services to Central and South Texans wishing to donate, and to those waiting for a life-saving organ transplant.

KSAT Community operates in partnership with University Health, Energy Transfer and Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union. Click here to read about other KSAT Community efforts.

