CLEAR Alert issued for missing 42-year-old woman

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has issued as Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert for a missing 42-year-old woman.

Jessica Wilson was last seen around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, March 18 in the 15700 block of Private Road in Somerville, Texas. Somerville is east of Austin, not far from Brenham, Texas.

Law enforcement officials say Wilson’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

According to officials, Wilson is 5 feet tall and is 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in a white, 2009 Nissan Versa with the Florida license plate number AM19WW.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burleson County Sheriff’s Office at 979-567-4343.